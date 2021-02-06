CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Achieves Market Cap of $230,453.17

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $230,453.17 and $1,265.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.39 or 0.01183775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.06 or 0.06261712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00050432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014372 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.