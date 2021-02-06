CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 2,673.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $45,843.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00180685 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00062891 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00075192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047183 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk.

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.