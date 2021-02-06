Cubic (CUB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Cubic to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. On average, analysts expect Cubic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.85 and a beta of 0.89.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.