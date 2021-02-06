Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Chairman Franklin N. Saxon Sells 1,857 Shares

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CULP stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.23. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.78 million. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s payout ratio is 209.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CULP. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

