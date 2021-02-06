Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

NYSE:CMI opened at $229.63 on Friday. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.66.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

