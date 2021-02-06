Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Tom P. Quinly Sells 1,477 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $112.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average of $104.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.