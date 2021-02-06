Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

CUBI opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $786.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,863 shares of company stock valued at $263,226. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.