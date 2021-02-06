CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $82.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. 6,421,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,738,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 535.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,131,000 after buying an additional 642,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after buying an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

