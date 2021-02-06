CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

