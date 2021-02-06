Cwm LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 363.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,442,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 242,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 119,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

