Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of HC2 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCHC stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

HCHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 1,062,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $3,759,511.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,464.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 197,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $689,442.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,777.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,837. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

