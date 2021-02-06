Cwm LLC Grows Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 578.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

