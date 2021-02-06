Cwm LLC Sells 143 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,038 shares of company stock valued at $30,844,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $128.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on TEL shares. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

