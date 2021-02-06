Cwm LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,020,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 66,067 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

GPI opened at $148.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $283,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

