Cwm LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

