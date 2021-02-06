DA Davidson Comments on Brookline Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 544,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,476,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

