Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.47 ($72.32).

ETR:DAI opened at €66.99 ($78.81) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €58.10 and its 200-day moving average is €50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €60.15 ($70.76). The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,272.41.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

