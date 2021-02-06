Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.47 ($72.32).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €66.99 ($78.81) on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2,272.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is €58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.01.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

