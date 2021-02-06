Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $80.63 on Thursday. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.