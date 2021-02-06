Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

