Daniel P. Mascaro Sells 2,351 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 676,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its stake in The Progressive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in The Progressive by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.