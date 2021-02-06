Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Receives €61.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.77 ($72.67).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

BN opened at €53.34 ($62.75) on Wednesday. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of €54.14 and a 200-day moving average of €54.44.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.