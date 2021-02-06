Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 397.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

