Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.09. Daré Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DARE shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DARE traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.36. 1,443,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

