Dash Acquisitions Inc. Takes $860,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,188.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

