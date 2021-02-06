Datacoin (DTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $15,961.83

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $15,961.83 and $11.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00018709 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

