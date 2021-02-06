DBUB Group (OTCMKTS:DBUB) Stock Price Down 3.2%

DBUB Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBUB) was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 2,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55.

DBUB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBUB)

DBUB Group Inc does not have significant business. The company intends to franchise and operate restaurants, and catering facilities. The company was formerly known as Yosen Group, Inc and changed its name to DBUB Group Inc in October 2018. DBUB Group Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for DBUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.