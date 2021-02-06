Decatur Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 7.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,188.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

