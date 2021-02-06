Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,322.56

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,322.56 and traded as high as $3,638.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) shares last traded at $3,618.00, with a volume of 145,304 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 110.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,539 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,325.62.

In other news, insider Ian Page sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,450 ($45.07), for a total transaction of £10,350,000 ($13,522,341.26).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

