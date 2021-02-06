Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Trading Up 0.7%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 128,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 240,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

About Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

