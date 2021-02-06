DeFinition Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One DeFinition token can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002754 BTC on major exchanges. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $2.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00178462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00080306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00227863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044006 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu.

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.