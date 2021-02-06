Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.37 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

