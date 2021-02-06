Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,006 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $65.63 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of -177.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

