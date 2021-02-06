Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

