Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,375 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $47,491,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock opened at $212.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

