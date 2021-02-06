DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.64

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 9083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get DermTech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DermTech by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $4,703,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.