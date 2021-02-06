Dero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $241,547.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $241,547.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,515.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.87 or 0.04158570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00397018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.01175544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00466659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00382886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00240869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00021234 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,354,526 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.