Desire Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 95.1% higher against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a market capitalization of $20,586.03 and $21,435.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

