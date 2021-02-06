Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.42

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as high as $9.07. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 19,661,172 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBK. Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.70 ($7.88).

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.42.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) Company Profile (FRA:DBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.