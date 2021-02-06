Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

