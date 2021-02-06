Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DB. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.