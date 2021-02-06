Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.41 ($20.48).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €17.30 ($20.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.93 and its 200-day moving average is €14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.23. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €25.74 ($30.28).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

