DeVault (DVT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,596.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeVault has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $788,820.44 and $2,596.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007792 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 390,951,852 coins and its circulating supply is 368,460,000 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.