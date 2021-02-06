dHedge DAO Price Reaches $3.41 on Top Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One dHedge DAO token can now be purchased for $3.41 or 0.00008494 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.44 million and $3.61 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.82 or 0.01116737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.60 or 0.06530484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

DHT is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

