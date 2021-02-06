Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Diageo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Diageo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $162.82 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $166.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

