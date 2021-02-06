Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

DGII opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $725.99 million, a PE ratio of 84.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.94.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Digi International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Digi International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

