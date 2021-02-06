Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,263,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $145.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

