DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.47.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $250.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.36. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 283.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after acquiring an additional 554,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

