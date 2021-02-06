Dollars 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,675.00 (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 35% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Dollars has a total market capitalization of $977,454.97 and approximately $2,675.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollars token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dollars has traded 68.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dollars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00186622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00063718 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00230035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,812,635 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com.

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.