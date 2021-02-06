Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) PT Raised to $16.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.42 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.